Matthew Justice Avoids Serious Injury After Scary MLW Spot

Major League Wrestling (MLW) held its first TV taping of the year this past Saturday night in preparation for the relaunch of its flagship show, Fusion.

During the taping, a frightening incident occurred when Matthew Justice attempted a high dive off a railing onto Joshua Bishop, who was lying on a table. Unfortunately, as Justice leaped, the railing shifted, causing him to miss the table entirely and land on the floor.

According to PWInsider.com, they were contacted by concerned readers, and several sources reported that Justice was checked out backstage and, thankfully, was okay. There has been no update regarding whether he will require any time off as a precaution before returning to action.

MLW teased the return of Fusion last month, but as of now, they have not disclosed a specific premiere date or the channel on which it will air.

Previously, MLW: Fusion aired on beIN and YouTube.