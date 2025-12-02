Backstage News On Why MLW Postponed Its Return To Dallas

MLW (Major League Wrestling) was originally scheduled to hold its Kings of Coliseum event on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. However, the event has now been postponed to a later date.

According to PWInsider.com, MLW decided to move its return to Dallas because of the AEW residency in Arlington, Texas, which will host several shows in January.

The report indicated that MLW believes the two markets are essentially the same, making it more strategic to hold shows in the area when there is no direct competition.

There is currently no information available about the new date for the Kings of Coliseum event, but tickets for the original date have already been refunded.

MLW’s most recent event was the MLW x Don Gato show, which took place in Charleston, South Carolina, the promotion’s new home.