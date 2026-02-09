Spoilers: Title Changes At Recent MLW Fusion Taping

Major League Wrestling (MLW) held its first TV taping of the year this past Saturday night in anticipation of the relaunch of its flagship show, Fusion.

Two title changes occurred during the show. First, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Shoko Nakajima to win the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship.

Additionally, Austin Aries claimed the MLW National Openweight Championship by defeating Blue Panther.

Details on which episodes will feature these title changes have not yet been announced, but updates will be provided as they become available.

MLW teased the return of Fusion last month, but the company has not yet announced the show’s premiere date or the platform on which it will air. Previously, MLW: Fusion aired on beIN Sports and YouTube.

Shoko Nakajima won the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship at Battle Riot VII on April 5th, and her title reign lasted 308 days.

Meanwhile, Blue Panther’s title reign lasted 139 days; he captured the title from Último Guerrero at Día Nacional de la Lucha Libre in Mexico City on September 21st.