Salina De La Renta Says She Was Not Paid For Recent Signing Appearance

Salina de la Renta has issued a public warning to the wrestling community after alleging that a promoter failed to pay her for a recent appearance.

The MLW star, whose real name is Natalia Class, took to social media to call out Jason Blaustein, owner of Collector’s Expo, accusing him of withholding payment for an autograph signing she completed.

De la Renta explained that she had worked with Blaustein several times in the past without issue, but claims he has recently developed a pattern of problematic behavior that other talent had cautioned her about.

“This is Jason Blaustein, he owns Collector’s expo,” de la Renta wrote. “I’ve done about 3 signings for him. The first two were good. I was warned by others that he has recently been booking stars and not pay them after. He just did it to me and I have a one year old baby. If you are in pro wrestling, BE WARNED! Don’t trust him.”

Her post quickly gained traction, with numerous commenters stating they had similar experiences or had heard comparable complaints about Blaustein and Collector’s Expo. The responses appeared to support de la Renta’s claim that the alleged non-payment is part of a broader trend.

De la Renta, who welcomed her first child in November 2024, noted the personal impact of the situation, emphasizing the importance of standing up for herself and her family when addressing the alleged breach of professionalism.

Despite the incident, Salina remains a major presence in MLW. Since returning to the company in late 2023, she has taken on expanded responsibilities both on-screen and behind the scenes. In June 2025, she was officially named the on-screen Vice President of Wrestler Relations. She continues to lead the House of Duran stable and serves as Creative Director for MLW’s women’s division.

As of this writing, Blaustein has not issued a public response to the accusations.

