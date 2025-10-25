MLW Symphony Of Horrors Results – October 25, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Symphony Of Horrors event at the Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Blue Panther (c) defeated Atlantis and Rugido in a 3-Way Match to retain his MLW National Openweight Championship.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Brittnie Brooks in a Singles Match.

– Diego Hill defeated Ikuro Kwon, Okumura and Stigma in a 4-Way Scramble Match.

– Mads Krule Krügger and Matt Riddle defeated The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak) (c) via DQ in an MLW World Tag Team Championship Match.

– Templario (c) defeated Virus to retain his MLW World Middleweight Championship.

– Mistico defeated Austin Aries in an Opera Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match.