MLW Symphony Of Horrors Results – October 25, 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
MLW Symphony Of Horrors
MLW Symphony Of Horrors

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Symphony Of Horrors event at the Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Blue Panther (c) defeated Atlantis and Rugido in a 3-Way Match to retain his MLW National Openweight Championship.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Brittnie Brooks in a Singles Match.

– Diego Hill defeated Ikuro Kwon, Okumura and Stigma in a 4-Way Scramble Match.

– Mads Krule Krügger and Matt Riddle defeated The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak) (c) via DQ in an MLW World Tag Team Championship Match.

– Templario (c) defeated Virus to retain his MLW World Middleweight Championship.

– Mistico defeated Austin Aries in an Opera Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR