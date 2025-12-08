NJPW World Tag League Night 13 Results – December 8, 2025

Location: Hiroshima Japan

Venue: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Attendance: 1,565

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita & Sanada) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo, Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Cross Knee Bar on Murashima (7:43)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) & Zane Jay via Death Valley Bomb on Jay (7:36)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great O Khan & Callum Newman) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi via Roll Up on Gedo (6:37)

6 Man Tag Team Match

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) & Daiki Nagai defeated Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Shoma Kato via Ice High on Kato (8:20)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (8) defeated House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (2) via School Boy on Takahashi (9:18)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd (10) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) (2) via Drill A Hole Piledriver on Kojima (10:30)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (8) defeated House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) (8) via School Boy on Fale (9:26)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) (10) defeated War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) (8) via Shoto on Moloney (21:30) (Recommend)

Final Standings After Night 13

1st Place- Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd & Bishamon (10 Points) (5-2) (Bishamon takes 1st place due to tiebreaker)

2nd Place- House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale), El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano & War Dragons (8 Points) (4-3)

Last Place- House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) & Team 100 (2 Points) (1-6)