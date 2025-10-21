MLW issued the following:

The Good Brothers Set for MLW Debut November 20 in Charleston, SC

MLW x Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila LIVE special

Tickets Available at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced The Good Brothers (“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will make their MLW debut at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music HallThunder Studios Arena in Charleston, SC and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $15 at http://www.MLWgo.com and Ticketmaster.

Last night, the notorious duo released a video recounting one of their infamous nights — partying, getting arrested, breaking out of a Mexican jail, and doing it all over again with Don Gato himself. They capped it off by asking, “why don’t we do it again in Charleston?”

MLW President Cesar Duran and Don Gato raised their glasses to the idea, and now it’s official: The Good Brothers are coming to MLW.

The only question that remains is: who will they face in their debut as their old amigo Don Gato watches on?

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have carved out an international reputation for dominance and chaos. Anderson rose to prominence in New Japan Pro Wrestling, becoming one of the top foreign competitors in the company’s history and advancing to the finals of the prestigious G1 Climax tournament.

Together, The Good Brothers captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship three times, held the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and won the World Tag League tournament — achievements that solidified them as one of the most decorated and respected tag teams in Japan’s modern era.

Beyond the ring, Anderson and Gallows are the voices behind the Talk’n Shop podcast — a seminal hit that originated on the MLW Radio Network and quickly became one of wrestling’s top-charting shows, redefining the format and inspiring a generation of hoots.

Now, The Good Brothers return to the MLW family, bringing their brand of mayhem and mischief to Charleston.

Buy your tickets at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW x Don Gato LIVE Special of the year!!

See pro wrestling return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years and party with Don Gato Tequila as Major League Wrestling brings its wildest night yet to the Lowcountry!

🪧Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

MLW x Don Gato: live on YouTube and beIN SPORTS card (7:30 pm ET start)

Matches to be announced

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Signed to compete and appear:

Killer Kross with Scarlett

Matt Riddle

Shotzi

Mistico

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger

Donovan Dijak

Bishop Dyer

The Good Brothers

Lucha legend Blue Panther

Arn Anderson

Brock Anderson

MLW President Cesar Duran

Salina de la Renta

Plus, a special appearance by Don Gato himself!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Pre-order your pre-show meet and greet now at www.MLWVIP.com for:

Arn Anderson

Tickets start at $15 at www.MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:30 p.m.: Special Meet & Greets at MLW Shop Pavilion

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

The Charleston Music Hall, originally built in 1849–50 as The Tower Depot by architect Edward C. Jones, was a striking Gothic Revival passenger station designed to make arriving by train a dramatic experience. Part of a larger railroad complex called the Camden Depot, the building featured Medieval-inspired architecture with turrets, lancet windows, and simulated arrow slots. After a brief stint as a depot, it was acquired by the Charleston Bagging Manufacturing Company in 1878 and repurposed for industrial use until the 1930s, later falling into disrepair. Following decades of vacancy, it was revitalized in 1995 into a premier arts venue, now hosting acclaimed performers and continuing its mission to deliver exceptional musical and theatrical experiences in a setting rich with history.

PARKING

Parking is conveniently located in the public parking garage situated next to the Charleston Music Hall between the Hall and the Hampton Inn. The entrance to the garage is set back from John St., so you will need to turn into the lot in between the Music Hall and Hampton Inn to get to the garage. Additional parking garages are located one block North at the Charleston Visitor’s Center Parking Garage in between Ann St. and Mary St. and one block South next to the Francis Marion Hotel at 399 King St. Metered street parking is also available throughout the area.

Directions from Highway 26

Follow I-26 E to Meeting St in Charleston. Take exit 221B from I-26 E

Use the left 2 lanes to take exit 221B for Meeting St toward Visitor Center

Follow Meeting St. to John St.

Turn Right onto John St.

The Charleston Music Hall and Camden Garage will be on your left.

The venue is located at: 37 John St, Charleston, SC 29403

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.