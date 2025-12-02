MLW Planning To Relocate Its Home Base To The South Carolina Area

PWInsider.com reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is planning to relocate its home base to the Charleston, South Carolina area.

This announcement follows last week’s confirmation that the company is officially moving its headquarters to the city. The report highlights that MLW intends to invest considerable time in Charleston going forward.

The strategy behind this move is to emulate the influence that Jim Crockett Promotions had in the region during the 1980s. To support this initiative, MLW is hiring locally and has even released two shirts featuring its Charleston branding.

Furthermore, the company has announced a new insider newsletter specifically aimed at fans in Charleston. Their most recent event, MLW x Don Gato, was successfully held in Charleston.