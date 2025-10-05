Killer Kross Set For MLW Return

Former two-time NXT Champion Killer Kross — known to WWE fans as Karrion Kross — is officially returning to Major League Wrestling (MLW). The announcement was made during the company’s Slaughterhouse event on Saturday night, where a dramatic video package aired confirming that Kross will compete at MLW’s upcoming Lucha de los Muertos show on November 20 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The video, which incorporated imagery from a music video Kross released following his WWE departure, ended with the statement: “Killer Kross fights in MLW,” signaling his return to in-ring action for the promotion.

Kross’s comeback is a major development for both the star and MLW. Before signing with WWE, he was a key player for the promotion, establishing himself as a main-event attraction and one of its most intense performers. His return is expected to have an immediate impact, with Kross likely to be positioned as a top contender upon rejoining the roster.

Since the expiration of his WWE contract in August 2025, Kross has quickly returned to the independent scene. His final WWE match came at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn. Since then, he has remained active, competing for promotions such as DEFY and WrestlePro. Most recently, Kross teamed with JD Drake in a high-profile tag team match against Darby Allin and Steven Borden, the son of wrestling legend Sting, marking Borden’s in-ring debut.

With MLW’s Lucha de los Muertos now less than two months away, anticipation is building for Kross’s next chapter. His return adds a marquee name to MLW’s roster and signals that the company intends to make the November event one of its biggest shows of the year.