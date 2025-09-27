MLW Fury Road Results – September 27, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fury Road event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Diego Hill, Atlantis and Blue Panther defeated Barboza, Zandokan Jr. and Difunto.
– Ikuro Kwon cut a promo saying he wants to face Don Gato in November.
– Paul London defeated Okumura in an Opera Cup First Round Match.
– Volador Jr. def. Titán in an Opera Cup First Round Match.
– Alex Hammerstone cuts a promo.
– Mads Krule Krügger took out MSL in a backstage attack.
– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Alejandra Quintanilla.
– Satoshi Kojima defeated Mr. Thomas in a Lightning Match.
– Austin Aries defeated KUSHIDA in an Opera Cup First Round Match.
– Paul London and Austin Aries got in a backstage brawl.
– The main event between Mads Krule Krügger and Bishop Dyer never happened as they fought before the bell and Alex Hammerstone got involved.