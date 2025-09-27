MLW Fury Road Results – September 27, 2025

MLW Fury Road

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fury Road event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Diego Hill, Atlantis and Blue Panther defeated Barboza, Zandokan Jr. and Difunto.

– Ikuro Kwon cut a promo saying he wants to face Don Gato in November.

– Paul London defeated Okumura in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Volador Jr. def. Titán in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Alex Hammerstone cuts a promo.

– Mads Krule Krügger took out MSL in a backstage attack.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Alejandra Quintanilla.

– Satoshi Kojima defeated Mr. Thomas in a Lightning Match.

– Austin Aries defeated KUSHIDA in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Paul London and Austin Aries got in a backstage brawl.

– The main event between Mads Krule Krügger and Bishop Dyer never happened as they fought before the bell and Alex Hammerstone got involved.

