MLW Fury Road Results – September 27, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fury Road event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Diego Hill, Atlantis and Blue Panther defeated Barboza, Zandokan Jr. and Difunto.

– Ikuro Kwon cut a promo saying he wants to face Don Gato in November.

– Paul London defeated Okumura in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Volador Jr. def. Titán in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Alex Hammerstone cuts a promo.

– Mads Krule Krügger took out MSL in a backstage attack.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Alejandra Quintanilla.

– Satoshi Kojima defeated Mr. Thomas in a Lightning Match.

– Austin Aries defeated KUSHIDA in an Opera Cup First Round Match.

– Paul London and Austin Aries got in a backstage brawl.

– The main event between Mads Krule Krügger and Bishop Dyer never happened as they fought before the bell and Alex Hammerstone got involved.