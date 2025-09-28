Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From Edmonton, Alberta (9/27/2025)

TNA Wrestling held its latest round of Impact television tapings on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, featuring major storyline developments and key build-up heading into Bound For Glory.

Below are the full spoiler results from the show:

The tapings opened with a “First Class Penthouse” segment featuring AJ Francis and Myron Reed. After Francis insulted Reed, Reed attacked him to start the night.

Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) defeated The Angel Warriors (Kat Von Heez & Ava Lawless).

The System won a four-way tag team match against The Rascalz, The Great Hands, and Sinner and Saint.

A “King’s Speech” segment with Frankie Kazarian led to a brawl involving Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Indi Hartwell, setting up a six-person tag team match. In the match, Leon Slater pinned Frankie Kazarian for the win. During the segment, Trick stated that if Mike Santana touched him unprovoked, their Bound For Glory match would be canceled — but Santana, who was on commentary, was provoked into a physical confrontation.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (c) to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Nick Nemeth defeated The Home Town Man.

Alisha Edwards defeated Tasha Steelz.

An in-ring promo between TNA World Champion Trick Williams and his Bound For Glory challenger Mike Santana took place.

Matt Cardona defeated Ryan Nemeth.

A contract signing for the TNA Knockouts World Championship match between champion Kelani Jordan and challenger Indi Hartwell was held.

Mustafa Ali defeated JDC. After the match, The System and Order 4 had a staredown.

No Disqualification Match: Eric Young defeated Joe Hendry.

Moose defeated Ridge Holland by referee stoppage after Holland suffered an apparent leg or ankle injury, forcing the match to be halted.

Mike Santana defeated Cedric Alexander in the main event.

