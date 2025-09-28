PROGRESS Chapter 184 Results – September 28, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 184 event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Man Like DeReiss (c) defeated Charlie Sterling to retain his PROGRESS World Championship.

– Simon Miller defeated Josh Holly.

– Rhio (c) defeated Lucy Sky to retain her PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Owadasan.

– Will Kroos defeated Gene Munny (c) to become the new PROGRESS Atlas Champion.

– Cara Noir defeated Alexander Lockheart.

– Kanji defeated Nina Samuels in a Loser Leaves PROGRESS Match.