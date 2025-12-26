Additional Details On Jimmy Hart’s Stolen Megaphone Being Recovered

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart’s megaphone was recovered and returned to him last week after it was stolen at the WrestleCade convention. However, details about how the megaphone was found and returned remained scarce.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the promoters of WrestleCade identified the individual who stole the megaphone by reviewing security camera footage.

They were able to track the thief down, who ultimately returned the megaphone to Hart rather than face legal charges.

After receiving his beloved megaphone, Hart described it as a “great Christmas present” for himself and extended well wishes to everyone for a Merry Christmas.