WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 12/27/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Damian Priest def. Aleister Black in a Singles Match.

– Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) def. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) in a Tag Team Match.

– Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice’s Alba Fyre def. “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and Kiana James in a Tag Team Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) def. MFT (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura, R Truth and Sami Zayn def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Jade Cargill (c) def. Michin to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Pittsburgh Street Fight to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.