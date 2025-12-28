Rob Van Dam Welcomes Twins With Katie Forbes

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently announced on his Twitter account that he and his long-time partner, Katie Forbes, welcomed twins, Karma and Saba, who were both born on Friday.

RVD wrote, “12/26/2025-Karma and Saba have officially left the womb.”

The twins are the couple’s first children together. RVD and Forbes, who have been married since 2021, announced in June that they were expecting twins.

RVD has been sidelined from in-ring action since sustaining broken heels at MLW Battle Riot VII in April.