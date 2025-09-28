Major Spoiler From TNA iMPACT TV Tapings In Edmonton

According to Fightful.com, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather and M By Elegance) to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions during the iMPACT TV tapings in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday night.

The report also noted that the match was originally scheduled to take place at Victory Road but was moved to iMPACT.

This significant title change occurred after Ash By Elegance relinquished the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road.

This victory marks The IInspiration’s second reign as tag team champions.