Championship Entertainment Productions NWA On Tour Results – September 27, 2025

On Saturday, September 27th, Championship Entertainment Productions returned to Melville, NY, for its big event, “NWA On Tour.” The event will be posted at a later date on the CEP YouTube channel.

The main event of the show saw Joe Ocasio & Thom Latimer team up to challenge QGTM’s Pat Fitzpatrick & Jey Mesias for the CEP Tag Team Championships.

We also saw Natalia Markova defend her CEP Women’s Championship against Kylie Paige, Jovi and the Slimeballz team up to face Joey Conway, Kenny Miles, & Cody Buckheit, TJ Marconi battle Rex Lawless in a battle of the big men, Bryan Idol defend the NWA Television Title against Alvin Alvarez, and so much more. Check out the full results down below.