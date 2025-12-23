OutSports Reveals Top 200 LGBTQ Wrestlers Of 2025

OutSports has recently unveiled its top 200 LGBTQ wrestlers of 2025, with EFFY, Toni Storm, Mike Bailey, and others ranking in the top 10. The outlet announced its Queer Wrestling Index (QWI) 200 over the past week, with the top 20 revealed on Monday.
EFFY leads the list, followed by Toni Storm, VENY, DARK Sheik, and Charli Evans in the top five.
You can check out the top 20 list below, as well as the complete 200 list at this link:
1. EFFY
2. Toni Storm
3. VENY
4. DARK Sheik
5. Charli Evans
6. Mike Bailey
7. AKIRA
8. Devon Monroe
9. Mad Dog Connelly
10. Sonny Kiss
11. Kidd Bandit
12. Bear Bronson
13. Brooke Havok
14. Che Monet
15. Brick Savage
16. Amira
17. Anton Voorhees
18. Safire Reed
19. Aaron Rourke
20. Billy Dixon