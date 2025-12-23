OutSports Reveals Top 200 LGBTQ Wrestlers Of 2025

OutSports has recently unveiled its top 200 LGBTQ wrestlers of 2025, with EFFY, Toni Storm, Mike Bailey, and others ranking in the top 10. The outlet announced its Queer Wrestling Index (QWI) 200 over the past week, with the top 20 revealed on Monday.

EFFY leads the list, followed by Toni Storm, VENY, DARK Sheik, and Charli Evans in the top five.

You can check out the top 20 list below, as well as the complete 200 list at this link:

1. EFFY

2. Toni Storm

3. VENY

4. DARK Sheik

5. Charli Evans

6. Mike Bailey

7. AKIRA

8. Devon Monroe

9. Mad Dog Connelly

10. Sonny Kiss

11. Kidd Bandit

12. Bear Bronson

13. Brooke Havok

14. Che Monet

15. Brick Savage

16. Amira

17. Anton Voorhees

18. Safire Reed

19. Aaron Rourke

20. Billy Dixon