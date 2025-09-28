WWE Star Suffers Serious Injury During TNA Tapings

WWE NXT star Ridge Holland may be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious leg or ankle injury during TNA Impact television tapings on Saturday night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The incident occurred during Holland’s match against former TNA World Champion Moose, when Holland landed awkwardly on his leg and was immediately unable to put any weight on it. The referee quickly called for the match to be stopped, and Holland had to be carried out of the arena by officials, with Moose himself assisting in the process.

According to PWInsider.com, the match was awarded to Moose via referee stoppage following the injury. The setback comes at a difficult time for Holland, who has recently enjoyed a strong run on the NXT brand and had been prominently featured in cross-promotional storylines between WWE and TNA.

There is no official update yet on the severity of Holland’s injury or how long he may be out of action, but early indications suggest that the damage could be significant.