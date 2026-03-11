Shotzi Blackheart Reveals She Has Re-Signed With MLW

Current MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about various topics, including her decision to re-sign with the company. Blackheart emphasized that MLW is a promotion that “truly believes” in her.

Blackheart said, “I’ve been at every MLW taping since June. They were one of the first companies to hit me up when my WWE contract ended, and it has turned into my favorite creative playground. It’s a company that truly believes in me. I just think about the goals I have this year, and MLW ticks every box to help me grow and elevate as a performer. I want to prove that I can lead a division and be the face of a company. They push me to grow as a TV performer. They’ve invested in me creatively. I’ve never had a company understand my character more than MLW. Every time I get a script, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they understand me,’ or they make a T-shirt for me, and I’m like, ‘That’s so me.’ The creativity they have is the most fun and wild in the best pro wrestling way. I don’t want to give away too much because we’ve shot some things already, and I’m working with some really awesome people and doing some wild things on camera. It feels so very me.”

Blackheart made her MLW debut last June at Summer of the Beasts. She later had her in-ring debut at Blood & Thunder in August, where she defeated Ava Everett.