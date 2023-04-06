Brock Lesnar Credits Paul Heyman For The Business Being What It Is

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently spoke with his old UFC friend/”rival” Daniel Cormier during WrestleMania 39 weekend for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lesnar said that he can’t believe he broke into wrestling with Heyman by his side, and the two are still breaking barriers in WWE today.

Lesnar said, “It’s been a crazy ride, too, when you think about it. I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece. Here I am, 23 years later, and I’m carrying my own stick. So it’s crazy how things have evolved.”

Staying on the subject of Heyman, the multi-time world champion claims his former advocate wears many hats in WWE and that the industry as a whole would not exist without him.

“Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn’t be what it is. It truly wouldn’t, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, carries and does and wears a lot of hats for this company. He’s greatly respected and very appreciated.”

Lesnar is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes after attacking The American Nightmare on Monday’s episode of RAW. You can find out more about what happened by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below: