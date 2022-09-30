Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status

Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month.

Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted.

Prices for ordinary item autographs are $199, belt or chair autographs are $249, and WWE/UFC/NFL trading card or event ticket autographs are $499. You can also pay an extra $10 for the autograph to be JSA (James Spence Authentication) Signature Authenticated. More information on the signing may be found here.

Fiterman’s Lesnar signing is taking place in collaboration with WWE. Fiterman was named WWE’s Official Autograph Partner in the United States and Canada in February, as the two parties agreed to a multi-year partnership.

Lesnar is rumored booked for WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As of this writing, the only shows Lesnar has been advertised for are WWE Day 1 on Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Lesnar has not been seen since July 30, when he lost the championship unification match to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent photo of Brock Lesnar with his beard shaved off.