Brock Lesnar Returns Following WWE SmackDown Main Event

At the end of this week’s WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned.

Lesnar gave Theory an F5 before beating him again with the Money In The Bank briefcase and giving him another F5.

As PWMania.com previously reported, after learning that Vince McMahon was retiring, Lesnar left the arena. Lesnar was officially taken off of the SmackDown preview on WWE.com, but WWE was seeking to persuade Lesnar to come back, and as can be seen below, it appears cooler heads have prevailed. At SummerSlam, Lesnar will square off against the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are some highlights of Lesnar’s appearance: