Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Finishes in a Disqualification at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley has defeated Brock Lesnar for the second time, but this time by disqualification.

Lesnar and Lashley squared off in the second match of Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Lesnar was placed in The Hurt Lock for the second time after multiple F5s and Spears from both men. Lesnar started to fade, but then broke free with a low blow kick that knocked Lashley out. The match was then called by disqualification by referee Chad Patton.

Following the match, Lesnar attacked the referee with an F5 as fans cheered. He then hit Lashley with another F5 before dragging him to the floor and putting him through the announce table with another F5. Fans chanted “holy shit!” for Lesnar as he grabbed the referee and pushed him onto the remaining announce table with another F5.

The final match between Lesnar and Lashley. Lashley defeated then-WWE Champion Lesnar in their first singles match at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, but Lesnar defeated Lashley again at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2022.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy defeated Hit Row, after which Wyatt issued a warning to the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley. Wyatt will return to SmackDown next week to host The Firefly Funhouse, where he will most likely address the Lesnar vs. Lashley match.

