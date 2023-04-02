Brock Lesnar vs. Omos To Kick Off WrestleMania 39: Night 2

What is kicking things off at WrestleMania Sunday this evening?

During the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 2 Kickoff Show on Sunday, the opening match for this year’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” was announced.

Peter Rosenberg announced that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will be the first match of the evening. PWMania.com previously reported the complete match order for tonight’s show, click here to check it out.

