Brock Lesnar Reportedly Walks Out of WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast live from the TD Garden in Boston, and Brock Lesnar was previously advertised as appearing on the show.

However, it appears that Brock Lesnar’s participation in tonight’s TV taping is in doubt since Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that, according to several sources, Brock Lesnar has left SmackDown.

From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

When Vince McMahon made his retirement from the WWE public earlier today, there were quick speculations that Brock Lesnar was “very pissed off” and had quit SmackDown, according to Fightful Select.

WWE.com is no longer advertising Brock Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Brock Lesnar’s status as they become available.

