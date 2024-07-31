Brody King: “I Feel Like My Blood Feud With Darby Allin Is Never-Ending”

AEW star Brody King recently spoke with Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic-Con on a number of topics including his feud with Darby Allin and how he does not see it ending any time soon.

King said, “I feel like my blood feud with Darby Allin is never-ending until one of us is literally in the ground.” “He has the tattooed on his chest, ‘Nothing’s over til you’re underground, and I don’t think that feud will ever be over.’”

“It’s more than a title for me if I can put him six feet too. I have his headstone tattooed on my leg.”

You can check out King’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)