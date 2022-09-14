Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year, Comments on His Future

Unified WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is your NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year.

McKenzie Mitchell announced Breakker as the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year during Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show.

On September 7, the WWE website launched a fan vote. Mitchell stated that Breakker, Toxic Attraction, Carmelo Hayes, and Nikkita Lyons were the four finalists. Joe Gacy, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez were the other options in the original pole.

In other news, WWE released videos highlighting the NXT 2.0 Year In Review and Breakker’s sitdown interview with Vic Joseph on this week’s show. Breakker discussed his first year in WWE, his various feuds, and the induction of his father and uncle, The Steiners, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Breakker stated that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him because he is very much in the present, but his job as champion is to uphold the standard that guys before him set, and he will do so every night. Both videos can be seen below.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears that Tuesday night’s special episode marked the end of the NXT 2.0 brand. You can read more about how the show ended with the reveal of a new logo, as well as messages from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, by clicking here.

