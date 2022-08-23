Bruce Prichard Says There Are Exciting Times Ahead for WWE

According to WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard, the company is in for some exciting times.

In a recent episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, Prichard discussed the state of the business in the wake of the recent management shuffle.

“Let’s call it exciting. It’s exciting times,” he said. “People take life for granted sometimes and take things happening around you for granted and it’s all how you look at life. You can either love life, live life or you can hate life and just exist. There were times in my life where I chose the latter, but I choose the former. I would rather live life and enjoy it because life is a journey, not a destination. Remember, the light at the end of the tunnel may be you.”

In response to co-host Conrad Thompson’s comment that this period in pro wrestling history, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the present, has been one of the most unusual and exciting, Prichard discussed what it’s been like to be a part of everything and expressed his happiness.

“I think when you look at it, in business history, in a lot of respects. To be part of it is huge and one day, it’s like people don’t even understand the role — I won’t get into it because it isn’t anyone’s business — even the role in which I’m involved. It’s a great time, it’s exciting as hell,” Prichard said. “To the people in the self-proclaimed wrestling media who have never actually been inside of a wrestling company or understand, or even inside of a major corporation, to understand how things are done, it amazes me the things they can get away with, reporting as fact and reporting as is. That’s it, that’s where I’m at, and I’m happy as can be.”

Prichard was asked if he had anything to say to the fans who continued to follow his show while he was on hiatus after joking around with Thompson.

“More than anything, thank you, and I do love you, I really and truly do,” Prichard said. “That’s not a gimmick, I love you, I actually like you and love you and appreciate you, the fact that you would actually continue to come in and listen to some of our megasodes that we’ve put together that are like, ‘Holy cow, we said that? We did that?’ Thanks for hanging in there. Times have been crazy and it’s a period in time that will go down as one of the pivotal points in the world in which I have existed for damn near 60 years. It’s pretty crazy, but you want to bite your tongue. At least, I do. I have to bite my tongue. I can’t come out and say things when things are reported incorrectly or just out and out falsehood and lies. Sometimes, it irritates me, and sometimes it doesn’t. I’m not in a position where I can really comment on some of those, but for those that choose to be negative and want to believe the negative, then you’re a negative person and that’s what you’re going to do. Have at it, I’m not going to try and change anything else.”

During the podcast, Prichard also shot down “fabricated lies” about his involvement with NXT 2.0. Click here to read more on that.