Bruce Prichard Shoots Down “Fabricated Lies” About His Involvement With NXT 2.0

This week, Bruce Prichard returned with a brand-new episode of the “Something To Wrestle” podcast. The show this week focused on the 1994–1995 WWE tenure of Bret Hart.

During the podcast, Bruce said he never wrote one NXT show. He said, “I can’t come out and say things when things are reported incorrectly or just out and out falsehood, and out and out lies, and sometimes it really irritates me and sometimes it doesn’t. I’m not in a position where I can really comment on some of those. But it’s for those that choose to be negative and want to believe the negative, then you’re a negative person and that’s what you’re going to do, so have at it. I’m not going to try and change anything else.”

“But I do have to say, because it’s something that people, even internally, would come to me with and make comments about, that I was writing NXT. I never wrote one NXT show in the history of my existence. I am a fan of NXT. I love NXT.”

“Shawn Michaels recently came out and talked about how ‘No, it’s been me (Michaels). It’s been me since day one.’ I think Shawn has done a tremendous job of grabbing NXT by the horns and doing what he’s done. I love Shawn Michaels to death. But the fact that Shawn finally came out and said, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ Those pundits out there, the dirt sheet writers that reported as fact, not, ‘Hey rumors are’, they reported as fact that I had been involved in NXT and doing all that stuff. The fact of the matter is that they were 100% fabricated lies, from where, I don’t know. So now that they’ve heard it from two different sources that are actually there, that actually know, they should probably consider their sources or just stop making things up.”

The fact that Prichard was writing NXT was not mentioned on any credible wrestling websites. According to reports, Prichard and Vince McMahon were in charge of managing the brand. According to a September 2021 article by Dave Meltzer, McMahon and Prichard were in charge of the brand’s marketing, promotion, and management, and “their role in booking may only be regarding those at the top.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:

🎊 WE'RE BACK! 🎊 Bruce has returned to reclaim his place as 'The Excellence of Elocution', as the guys look back at 2 years of 'The Hitman' in #WWE on an ALL-NEW EPISODE!#STW: BRET HART 94-95 is available for early access NOW only on https://t.co/rItLMIbb86@HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/vGJ27FDzCh — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) August 23, 2022



