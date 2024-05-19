Detailed Backstage Update On WWE NXT Talent Cuts From 5/3

Some updates have surfaced regarding recent WWE NXT talent cuts.

As noted, WWE made multiple talent cuts to the NXT roster on May 3. Several trainees were let go, and they were informed prior to the WWE Performance Center being closed that Friday.

There was confusion regarding the recruits from the WWE NXT: Next Gen series that were let go. It has been confirmed that their deals with the promotion began following the taping of the show, but they were not allowed to announce them until the show finally aired.

This was noted by Julian Baldi on X after his release.

In regards to some of the NXT TV talents released, such as Valentina Feroz and Boa in particular, they were dealing with injuries in recent months. Some talents noted they didn’t receive proper shots at showing what they were fully capable of due to being injured.

One release that surprised many was Trey Bearhill, who was originally scheduled for this year’s NXT Breakout Tournament before ultimately being replaced by Lexis King. It has quickly been dismissed that he was released due to similarities to fellow Native American performer on the NXT roster, Eddy Thorpe.

A reason that didn’t surprise most was Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson. One talent even pointed out that his brother Damon Kemp has been adapting to the WWE world in NXT better than Steveson did. It is widely believed within the company that he was released more due to his lack of progression and not his previous issues with the law.

It was said that it was “no accident” that the cuts took place during WWE Friday Night SmackDown that week.

(H/T: Fightful Select)