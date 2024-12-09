Bryan Danielson Changes Appearance, Leaves Fans Guessing About His Plans

Bryan Danielson’s wrestling career is on the line as he deals with a major neck injury. He lost the World Title against Jon Moxley at Wrestle Dynasty and has since been undergoing stem cell therapy to help prevent surgery.

While Danielson is done with full-time wrestling, he wants to wrestle part-time if his neck allows it. On Monday, he appeared at the AEW All In Texas on-sale countdown event with short hair, as he had when he was the WWE SmackDown GM.

He joked that he has 75 more matches in him before admitting that he is interested in going to All In but is unsure whether he will be able to wrestle there. He expressed concern about his future, saying he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to wrestle again.

Neck procedures, depending on the type, might keep sportsmen out of action for a year or more. We wish him rapid recovery.

Look who it is! Tickets for #AEWAllInTexas on sale TODAY at 10 AM CT at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT!@Bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/wjTrmf04UA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2024