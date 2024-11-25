Bryan Danielson Issues Update On Wrestling Career Following His AEW WrestleDream Defeat

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Title by defeating Bryan Danielson at the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV. The belief is that this was Danielson’s final appearance as a full-time wrestler, with an injury angle occurring after the match.

Danielson discussed his health with his wife Brie on The Nikki & Brie Show:

“I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost (against Swerve), I would retire. After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead.”

“To me, at the end of the day, I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced. I didn’t want to retire, but they wouldn’t let me wrestle again. What I found is people are sad for a bit. Then, everybody just moves on and it doesn’t matter. The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it.”

Danielson also mentioned not wrestling:

“That’s one of the things I haven’t found something for, for that part of my brain, to use that creative part of my brain and coming up with things. I still, it’s been over a month now since my last match, and I still wake up in the middle of the night and think of wrestling things. ‘This is not useful. I wish I would have thought of this a few years ago.’ That’s been the part that’s hard, but I anticipated it.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)