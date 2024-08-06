Bryan Danielson Talks About Shane McMahon & Tony Khan’s Private Meeting

Bryan Danielson recently appeared as a guest on “The Gorilla Position” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Dragon” spoke about his willingness to work with Shane McMahon in AEW, the meeting between Shane and Tony Khan and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being open to working with Shane McMahon in AEW: “I’m open to working with anybody. I don’t have beef with anybody. 100%.”

On if he knows anything about the Shane and Tony Khan meeting: “One, if I knew, I would not tell you. Two, I don’t know [laughs]. It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.’ To be fair, I’m not aware of a lot of things because I don’t go on Twitter or social media.”

For the complete interview, check out the media player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.