Bryan Danielson Thought He Wore His Retirement Shirt On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Fightful’s Shirleigh on a number of topics, including how the shirt he wore on Dynamite this past Wednesday night wasn’t the one he retired in back in 2016, however that was his intent.

Danielson said, “Yes, it was in theory, but it wasn’t the same shirt. I picked it thinking, ‘Oh, this might be fun,’ thinking it was the shirt that I retired in, and then it turned out it wasn’t.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)