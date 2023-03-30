Bryan Danielson Turns Heel On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Kenny Omega (Video)

Kenny Omega successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship against Jeff Cobb this week on AEW Dynamite, but there was bigger news after the match.

The Blackpool Combat Club attacked Omega, but Bryan Danielson appeared to save the day. Danielson hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since losing to World Champion MJF at Revolution a few weeks ago.

Danielson fought off the BCC and helped Omega to his feet, but it was a swerve as Danielson hit Omega in the back of the head with a running knee, and the rest of the BCC joined in.

Bryan yelled at Omega and said Omega is everything that is wrong with wrestling.

