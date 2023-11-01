Bryan Danielson Undergoes Surgery To Repair His Broken Orbital Bone

As PWMania.com previously reported, one of AEW’s biggest stars, Bryan Danielson, is out with an injury yet again.

Danielson is out due to a broken orbital bone, though not when everyone thought it was, nor the narrative that AEW is stating due to storyline-related reasons.

The initial thought was that he got it while working a tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s Dynamite against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. Instead, it allegedly occurred when he collided with Andrade during a recent match.

During the AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone confirmed that Danielson has undergone surgery for a broken orbital bone and will be out “until later in the year.”