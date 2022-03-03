Buff Bagwell Says He Is Moving In With Diamond Dallas Page To Get Help

Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell issued the following statement via Twitter:
“I hate to do this, but due to me moving in with DDP this week to get the help I need and work on a new project called ‘Change or Die’ I have to postpone my Orlando and Melbourne, FL appearances for this weekend. We will announce a new date very soon, you can get your refund at Where you originally purchased your tickets. I’m deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible. I’ll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show. I will still be in Dallas for Wrestlecon and Rebuilding Buff LIVE at Hyena Comedy Club. Tickets are available at http://Rebuildingbuff.live.”
Bagwell has dealt with personal issues as of late including the death of his mother and was also arrested last year.
— Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022
