Bully Ray Gives His Thoughts On Current Locker Room In IMPACT Wrestling

How are things in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room these days?

Bully Ray would know as good as anyone else.

Ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, Bully Ray appeared on the Paltrocast for an interview to promote his title showdown against Josh Alexander.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the state of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he thinks IMPACT is the best product that people don’t really know about: “I knew that IMPACT and FITE had had a relationship, and I think it’s great because more people get to put more eyes on their product. I honestly think, and I’ve said this on Busted Open, IMPACT Wrestling is the best product out there that people really don’t know about. We give people an opportunity to talk about IMPACT Wrestling on Busted Open, and in the past three to four months, they’ve wanted to talk about it more than ever before. IMPACT is going a great job. Listen, I might have my problems with Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer and Josh Alexander. But the company as a whole I think is doing a fantastic job.”

On the IMPACT locker room: “The locker room is what impresses me the most. Very, very aggressive, hard-working locker room of men and women who are going out there and really trying to carve out their spot, find the spotlight, get themselves over, earn themselves opportunities at gold, earn themselves opportunities at more lucrative contracts.”

On how he is not there to pass any torches: “I’m not here to pass down a torch. I’m here to grab Josh Alexander’s gold. I’m not a fan of that whole passing down the torch. If you can take the torch, then take the torch. But if you can’t, **** you.”

Check out the complete Bully Ray interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.