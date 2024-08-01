Burke Invitational Gauntlet Confirmed For NWA 76

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) announced that the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet is set to return at their NWA 76 event, which will take place on Saturday, August 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Burke Invitational Gauntlet Returns Aug. 31 at ‘NWA 76’ in Philly

The National Wrestling Alliance crowns a new No. 1 contender to the Women’s World championship at NWA 76! The fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet returns Aug. 31 in Philadelphia.

This exciting, multi-competitor competition sees eliminations determined by pin fall, submission or being thrown over the top rope. Past winners include Max the Impaler and most recently Kenzie Paige, each receiving a Women’s World Title Match as the last person standing.

“NWA 76 continues the National Wrestling Alliance tradition of proudly shining a spotlight on the most talented women in pro wrestling today,” says Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer.

“The Burke Invitational Gauntlet is a true showcase of our incredible roster and more,” he says. “Its winner not only receives a guaranteed NWA Women’s World title shot, NWA 76 offers every competitor the chance to show why they are among the best in the world!”

The Burke Invitational is a high-stakes match for all entrants. Success in the prestigious, by-invitation-only affair has created career-defining moments for many, earning several who impressed during the bout NWA contracts. Two of three previous winners are current NWA champs!

In 2022, victor Max the Impaler decimated the competition but fell short in efforts to wrest the NWA Women’s World title from Kamille just 24 hours later. Already scheduled for NWA 76, “The Non-Binary Nightmare” is now the unified NWA World TV and Women’s TV champion.

Last year, trampled by Max for the Women’s TV title early in the night, a determined Kenzie Paige bounced back to win the Burke Invitational. The next night, she cashed in her title opportunity, ending Kamille’s historic reign. Now the Women’s World Champion, Paige is also confirmed for NWA 76, where she is expected to defend the title.

Thus far, the only Burke Invitational winner to not later claim NWA gold is Chelsea Green. The inaugural winner has, however, gone on to tremendous success elsewhere, cementing herself as a globally-recognized star.

Which athlete takes home the Burke Invitational to join this elite threesome will be determined at the biggest NWA Signature Live Event of the year Aug. 31 at Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena. The first two combatants have already been announced.

“HollyHood” Haley J, a multi-time OVW Women’s Champion and star of Netflix series The Wrestlers, returns at NWA 76 to participate. The powerful Kayla Rossi, star of the International Federation of Bodybuilders and former AEW competitor, makes her NWA debut in the Burke Invitational. Additional competitors are expected to be announced soon.

The stars are lined up for NWA 76, but only two matches are confirmed. The Burke Invitational is the latest. The first announced battle is a grudge match between reigning Crockett Cup winners Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton of The Southern Six and Knox & Murdoch, who won the legendary tag tournament in 2023.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.