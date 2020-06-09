Carmella Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Corey Graves and More

Carmella recently did a Q&A with Reddit. Here are the highlights.

How she has improved since leaving NXT: “Being able to roll with the punches. Live tv is a whole different ball game than I was used to in NXT (at the time we didn’t have live tv shows.)”

Managing a relationship with Corey Graves: “It hasn’t been easy! We’ve been figuring it out as we go. Luckily we moved in together in December and we’ve had a lot of down time as of late so we’re able to be this normal couple. We have coffee together every morning and are usually in bed by 8pm! Hahaha We’re very boring!”

Playing a variety of roles: “I don’t have an acting background (unless you count the plays and musicals I did as a kid/in high school.) I love being able to show different sides of my character. I never want to be stuck in one particular role. It never gets old and I’m allowed to adapt to whatever situation I find myself in.”

Her Code of Silence move: “Sara Amato and Triple H helped me come up with the submission. Ironically enough, Corey is the one who helped me come up with the name back in NXT!”

