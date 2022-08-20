Chaos Regarding WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Sales

There seems to be some chaos regarding tickets for WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

Many fans who have purchased WWE Clash at the Castle tickets are complaining that they are being moved and are apparently not being refunded. Fans have said that their seat has been moved to the hard cam side, in order to make the stadium look more full.

Ticket prices have also lowered causing many upset fans who paid the original prices.

Blocks of floor seats have reduced down to £100, from £1100, on Ticketmaster and cheap seats for £35 are now up on the Principality Stadium website.

Several fans have expressed their frustration on the WWE Clash at the Castle Facebook group.

One fan wrote, “It’s disgusting that me and my party of 4 paid £300 for seats but now there’s floor seats for £200 cheaper!!!! So annoyed about this!”

Another fan said, “I paid £345 for L12 when i looked the other day the seats next to us were £112! When i emailed them it sent an autoreply back saying i could exchange for seats of the same price so im now in M10 but now even those have come down in price! Its mental”

The difference in ticket prices has significantly dropped, one fan said, “In the same boat, paid £489 each! And now the seats directly next to us are £100. Fuming”

Some fans managed to change their seats to better seats, “I have- I rebooked seats of the same value Of those I already purchased on release which are now far better and then they issued me a refund and replaced. Bit of a pain but you can do it.”

It is possible to upgrade by clicking on “Contact Us” on the order page of your Ticketmaster account to refund your original tickets subject to some terms and conditions. This has been the best approach fans have come with to deal with the change in ticket prices.

A fan explained how to proceed with the process, “Here’s the Ticketmaster process – submit your request FIRST. Make sure yore exchanging standard for standard (e.g. not Platinum for Standard, Package for Standard etc – Packages and Platinum arent exchangeable). Also new tickets MUST be the same or more expensive than your original ones. Please do contact TM first, dont just go on what we’re posting here”

Here are some more comments from fans who have managed to get their tickets changed to better seats:

“I just went on ticketmaster and exchanged my £340 tickets for £112 tickets in the same block. Exactly same view as before – just a lower price due to the price reductions. I got a full refund for my original ticket after I sent my new order confirmation so I saved myself £230!”

“I emailed them first asking them if i could purchase different tickets and get a refund, when they replied with the details of as long as they were the same price or more expensive I went ahead and got better seats at exactly the same price and replied with the original email they sent me setting out the process. I did it deliberately that way so they couldn’t say no, refund was in my account within 2/3 days.”

“So people i can confirm. I started the upgrade process. Got an email to say reply with upgrade booked and ref number of new tickets. I replied with just upgrade booked and no ref number as hadnt booked any at this point. Had email to say reund will be issued in 5 days and on ticket master app tickets cancelled. So have now re booked better seats at a cheaper price. BOOM”

The last day to apparently exchange tickets was August 19.

A fan wrote, “Did mine today just waiting on refund email (just received 2 minutes after posting 🤣) however I emailed them for confirmation first in reply to automatic one. The guy said needs to be done before 19th or chance no refund. It may just be because of a time limit from when I initially requested, but worth a shot saying so people double check before potentially losing money. Upgraded from U14 to C5. Similar seats I’ve had at an event before so pretty chuffed with the closeness and view!”

Another said, “it was a gamble but with more than 14 days left until the event (I done it last night) I was covered by the 24 hour cooling off period when buying my new tickets. I believe today would be the last day available to try it.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter updated ticket sale numbers for Clash at the Castle. As of Friday, August 19, there were currently 63,803 tickets distributed for a venue with a 71,810 capacity.

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 3, from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium and will be the first stadium show PPV in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

Here is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.