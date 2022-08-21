Early Favorites to Win at WWE Clash at the Castle Revealed, Latest Betting Odds

Early odds have been made available for a few of the matches at WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will be the main event. Reigns is listed as the favorite at -160 to win and keep his title over McIntyre, who many fans believe will prevail.

More matches for the event will be revealed by WWE in the upcoming weeks. According to these odds, the favorite has a (-) and the underdog a (+). Here are the odds provided by BetOnline for betting:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (champion) -140 vs. Shayna Baszler +250

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY -450 vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka +275

Singles Match

Seth Rollins -160 vs. Riddle +120

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) -600 vs. Sheamus +350

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 3, from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium and will be the first stadium show PPV in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

ALSO READ: Chaos Regarding WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Sales