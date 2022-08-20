Charlotte Flair Addresses “Title Swap” Incident With Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair addressed the incident with Becky Lynch during their championship exchange segment on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Flair received the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title.

Before giving the title to Lynch, Flair claimed she had unintentionally dropped it. According to speculations, Flair tried to convince management to change the segment because he didn’t like how WWE had planned it.

Following their altercation backstage, Flair was escorted from the arena during Lynch’s dark match in order to prevent further problems. Later, at Survivor Series, WWE scheduled a champion versus champion match between Flair and Lynch.

When asked about the incident during her appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Flair reiterated that it was an accident.

“You’ve got two women that want to be the best, that want to be that top spot. I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I’ll be that bad guy. Things happen on screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose… It was accidental.”

“My character would have never picked it up, Why would I not make Sonya do it? I make someone hold the ropes.”

Flair discussed her relationship with Lynch during the same interview.

You can check out a clip from her appearance below:



(h/t to CagesideSeats.com for the transcription)