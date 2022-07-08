Chavo Guerrero Reacts to Jordynne Grace’s ‘Burn in Hell’ Remarks About Chris Benoit

This afternoon, former WWE star Chavo Guerrero reacted to Jordynne Grace’s comments against Chris Benoit on Twitter.

Grace tweeted on Wednesday, “This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad.

I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches.

Also may he burn in hell, amen.”

Grace followed up by writing, “Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.”

Guerrero reacted by commenting, “I think @JordynneGrace just lost a lot of wrestling credibility from some of her comments.”

Benoit and Guerrero shared a close friendship, and Guerrero was one of the last individuals to speak to Benoit before the 2007 double homicide-suicide.

