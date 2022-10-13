Chelsea Green Responds to Reports That WWE is Interested in Her

Chelsea Green enjoys the attention she is receiving from WWE fans on social media anticipating a possible comeback to the company.

Her first stint with the company did not go as planned, as she suffered injuries and was let go by WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is very interested in bringing Green to the company. This comes at a time when Triple H has reintroduced several former WWE stars who were let go under the previous regime.

Green responded to the report on Twitter, writing, “Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant.”

Following her departure from WWE, she continued to work hard and wrestled for companies such as the NWA, GCW, and others. She has also returned to Impact Wrestling as a regular star.

You can see the related tweet below: