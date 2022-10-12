Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star

It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime.

According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”

Green’s departure came shortly after she was promoted from NXT to SmackDown. If she returns, she may make her main roster debut again. Nothing has been confirmed, but if Green returns, does it suggest WWE is also interested in her husband Matt Cardona? (Zack Ryder). Cardona has been successful in raising capital for a number of different companies using his real name.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell.”

