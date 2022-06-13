Chris Jericho and MVP Comment on Their Heated Hotel Confrontation

As PWMania.com previously reported, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas. They exchanged words but did not engage in any physical altercation.

MVP was there to pay a visit to Matt Hardy, who was staying at the hotel with the other AEW stars. When Jericho went into the elevator, he reportedly told MVP that “he doesn’t fight jobbers,” and MVP was yelling about it in the lobby.

According to Fightful Select, those close to the matter, MVP and Chris Jericho are no longer friends. The problem was also reported to boil down to social and political issues that were made public on Twitter.

“There was an exchange, but it didn’t go down like that,” MVP said, adding that every story has two sides, with the truth usually falling somewhere in the middle. MVP was said to have invited Jericho outside to handle their problems at one point.

“Nothing else to say,” Jericho told a media outlet. “I don’t fight jobbers. Nuff said.”

Aside from the social media posts, the two had a private conversation that put them even further apart. One WWE insider said that someone from AEW contacted WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis about the situation, but this has not been confirmed.

