MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.

Jericho was reportedly talking to Matt Hardy when MVP arrived. They allegedly exchanged words, but most people were unaware of what was going on and assumed MVP was joking about until it became evident that he wasn’t.

As Jericho got into the elevator, he reportedly told MVP that he “doesn’t fight jobbers,” and MVP was “screaming” about it from the lobby.

The incident was described as a “tense situation,” but “nothing bad happened.”

In November 2020, there was a public falling out between Jericho and MVP on Twitter. Jericho had written the following about the 2020 United States Presidential election results:

“Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race?”

MVP responded with “Delete this. 🙄” and later revealed that Jericho blocked him.

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

Yup — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

The Observer reported that MVP and Jericho “had a falling out” over something that “happened 18 months ago.” There’s no confirmation that the tweets are what led to the confrontation at the hotel in May.

As of this writing, neither MVP nor Jericho have officially commented on the incident, but we will keep you updated.

