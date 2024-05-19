Willow Nightingale Discusses Her Aspirations Outside Of The Wrestling Business

AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale recently spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics including her aspirations outside of the wrestling business.

Nightingale said, “I was on the indies for maybe 6 or 7 years before wrestling became my full-time career, before that, I was a piercer, so I worked at a tattoo shop. There was a piece of me that was like, well I could always do this forever or I could open my own tattoo shop, and I do think about that from time-to-time.”

“Now that I am kind of in this role where I am on television, which is crazy to think about sometimes, I do think hosting a game show could be really cool, or a children’s show is kind of my dream, to have a Mr. Rogers’ type show, that would be really awesome.”

“I have been tossing around the idea of going back to school while doing this, just to have a degree to fall back on, or to get extra knowledge on how to run my business if that is an avenue I want to embark on, but mainly I feel like I’m drawn to things where I can either help educate children or just generally bring that spark of Willow bubbliness to different events.”